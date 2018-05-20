RTA to install 6,500 surveillance cameras in Dubai taxis

New cameras will monitor taxi drivers' conduct, according to RTA exec Adel Shakri
By Staff writer
Sun 20 May 2018 02:34 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has begun installing surveillance cameras in all taxis affiliated to the Public Transport Agency.

The transport authority said the new cameras will monitor the conduct of taxi drivers and their compliance with professional driving standards.

“Surveillance cameras have been installed in about 6,500 taxis out of a total fleet comprising 10,221 cabs. The project will cover the remainder of taxis this year,” said Adel Shakri, director of Transportation Systems, at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

“The system aims to ensure the compliance of taxi drivers with the rules and principles of professional and moral conducts. It even motivates them to observe optimal attitudes towards users of the taxi service.

“The footage of these cameras can be retrieved in case of any violations reported during the taxi trips to eliminate any complaints from service beneficiaries,” Shakri added.

