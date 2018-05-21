Abu Dhabi Civil Defence helps control fire at Al Batha border checkpoint

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence assisted with their Saudi counterparts to control the fire that erupted at Al Batha Border checkpoint.

The Saudi Customs explained that the fire broke out at 12.30 pm on Sunday, and it did not affect the commercial traffic in all customs departments, including the movements of arrival and departure in the passenger section.

A joint team of the Civil Defence squad, led by Mubarek Saif Al Mansouri, and Al Dhafra Region Municipality, along with four private businesses, assisted in extinguishing the fire at the Saudi customs facility, with the help of 10 water tanks, WAM news agency reported.

Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, commended the efforts made by the team in their professional response to the accident.

"This is a direct outcome of the readiness trainings they conduct on a regular basis to hone their skills and boost their capabilities," said Al Rumaithi, who is also the chairman of Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Team.

"Supporting our brothers in emergencies that threaten their safety and stability is part and parcel of the measures we take to safeguard our security and national stability," he added.