Dubai Marina's Zen Tower fire started in ground floor business - police

Police are looking into the possibility that "carelessness" caused the blaze

A fire that engulfed Zen Tower in Dubai Marina on May 13 began in a ground floor kitchen, according to Civil Defence officials.

Speaking to local media, fire and rescue chief Brigadier Khalifa Buflasa noted that a flammable substance caught fire in the kitchen of a business on the ground floor and spread quickly due to high winds.

The first five floors of the building were the most damaged, although flames also reached higher floors during the incident.

Civil Defence officials have not specified which business the fire started in, and investigations are ongoing.

According to The National, Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed, the head of fire investigations at the Dubai Police forensics department said that investigators are looking into the possibility that the blaze was caused by “carelessness”.

Hundreds of residents were evacuated from the building during the incident, and were later allowed to briefly re-enter the premises to retrieve some of their personal belongings.