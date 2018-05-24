Dubai Marina's Zen Tower fire started in ground floor business - police

Police are looking into the possibility that "carelessness" caused the blaze
Civil Defence officials have not specified which business the fire started in, and investigations are ongoing.
By Staff writer
Thu 24 May 2018 09:17 AM

A fire that engulfed Zen Tower in Dubai Marina on May 13 began in a ground floor kitchen, according to Civil Defence officials.

Speaking to local media, fire and rescue chief Brigadier Khalifa Buflasa noted that a flammable substance caught fire in the kitchen of a business on the ground floor and spread quickly due to high winds.

The first five floors of the building were the most damaged, although flames also reached higher floors during the incident.

Civil Defence officials have not specified which business the fire started in, and investigations are ongoing.

According to The National, Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed, the head of fire investigations at the Dubai Police forensics department said that investigators are looking into the possibility that the blaze was caused by “carelessness”.

Hundreds of residents were evacuated from the building during the incident, and were later allowed to briefly re-enter the premises to retrieve some of their personal belongings.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Cyclone Mekunu forecast to have 'minimal' impact on the UAE

Cyclone Mekunu forecast to have 'minimal' impact on the UAE

24 May 2018
Culture & Society
Cyclone Mekenu pummels Yemeni island, seven missing

Cyclone Mekenu pummels Yemeni island, seven missing

24 May 2018
Culture & Society
Cyclone Mekunu set to hit Oman later this week

Cyclone Mekunu set to hit Oman later this week

23 May 2018
Culture & Society
UAE's Etihad vows to deliver 150,000 meals per year to charity

UAE's Etihad vows to deliver 150,000 meals per year to charity

22 May 2018
Culture & Society
Starbucks employee in Dubai hands in lost bag containing $118k

Starbucks employee in Dubai hands in lost bag containing $118k

22 May 2018
Culture & Society
Saudi Arabia intercepts new missile fired from Yemen

Saudi Arabia intercepts new missile fired from Yemen

21 May 2018
Culture & Society
Revealed: impact made by the UAE Food Bank so far

Revealed: impact made by the UAE Food Bank so far

17 May 2018
Culture & Society
UAE President adopts law to promote charitable work

UAE President adopts law to promote charitable work

16 May 2018
Culture & Society
26 more innovative projects backed by Expo 2020 Dubai

26 more innovative projects backed by Expo 2020 Dubai

16 May 2018
Culture & Society
Ramadan 2018 set to start on Thursday, working hours announced

Ramadan 2018 set to start on Thursday, working hours announced

15 May 2018
Culture & Society