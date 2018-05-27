Cyclone Mekunu update: 10 dead, 40 missing in Oman and Yemen

285 people rescued as Cyclone Mekunu subsides
Oman's National Emergency Management Center said that it has rescued 285 people so far. It said in a tweet that operations will be ongoing until life returns to normal
By Jeremy Lawrence
Sun 27 May 2018 11:20 AM

Cyclone Mekunu has left ten people dead in Oman and Yemen with 40 others reported missing from the Yemeni island of Socotra according to news reports.

The latest death toll comes as Cyclone Mekunu was downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday after hitting eastern Yemen and southern Oman, leaving a trail of devastation and resulting in 200 ml of rainfall over the weekend.

Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Aviation last night officially announced the end of the direct effect of Mekunu on Oman, after satellite images showed that the storm was dissipating, but showers were still expected in Dhofar, Al Wusta and the Al Hajar mountains for 24 hours.

The directorate general of meteorology in Oman said the cyclone had gone inland and was heading northwest into Saudi Arabia, but that heavy rains would likely continue today.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Center said that it has rescued 285 people so far. It said in a tweet that operations will be ongoing until life returns to normal.

Last Updated: Sun 27 May 2018 12:10 PM GST

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Oman reforms vital to spur private sector growth, says IMF

Oman reforms vital to spur private sector growth, says IMF

20 Apr 2018
Politics & Economics
Tough Mudder to expand in Gulf with Oman debut

Tough Mudder to expand in Gulf with Oman debut

09 May 2018
Sport
Oman forecast to see double digit growth in tourists to 2021

Oman forecast to see double digit growth in tourists to 2021

12 Mar 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Would-be space travellers train for Mars in Oman desert

Would-be space travellers train for Mars in Oman desert

09 Feb 2018
Culture & Society
Oman gov't eyes 25,000 new jobs in six months

Oman gov't eyes 25,000 new jobs in six months

25 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Earthquake strikes off Oman's coastal waters

Earthquake strikes off Oman's coastal waters

24 Jan 2018
Culture & Society
In Oman, an ancient mediation method gets a makeover

In Oman, an ancient mediation method gets a makeover

15 Jan 2018
Culture & Society
Abalone fishing banned in Oman

Abalone fishing banned in Oman

03 Dec 2017
Culture & Society
Oman cuts salary limit to allow more expat families in

Oman cuts salary limit to allow more expat families in

03 Oct 2017
Politics & Economics
Oman police seize illegal drugs off Dhofar coast

Oman police seize illegal drugs off Dhofar coast

27 Sep 2017
Culture & Society