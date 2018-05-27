Cyclone Mekunu update: 10 dead, 40 missing in Oman and Yemen

Oman's National Emergency Management Center said that it has rescued 285 people so far. It said in a tweet that operations will be ongoing until life returns to normal

Cyclone Mekunu has left ten people dead in Oman and Yemen with 40 others reported missing from the Yemeni island of Socotra according to news reports.

The latest death toll comes as Cyclone Mekunu was downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday after hitting eastern Yemen and southern Oman, leaving a trail of devastation and resulting in 200 ml of rainfall over the weekend.

Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Aviation last night officially announced the end of the direct effect of Mekunu on Oman, after satellite images showed that the storm was dissipating, but showers were still expected in Dhofar, Al Wusta and the Al Hajar mountains for 24 hours.

The directorate general of meteorology in Oman said the cyclone had gone inland and was heading northwest into Saudi Arabia, but that heavy rains would likely continue today.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Center said that it has rescued 285 people so far. It said in a tweet that operations will be ongoing until life returns to normal.