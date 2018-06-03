Majority of UAE employees work remotely one day a week, study finds

According to the study, 60 percent of UAE employees work outside of office for at least one day each week, compared to 10 percent who do so five days a week.

An IWG study found that 1 percent of UAE employees work from home all week

More than half of UAE employees work remotely every week, with 50 percent doing so for at least half the week, according to a new study by International Workplace Group (IWG).

The UAE statistics are similar to global trends. Around the world, 70 percent of employees spend at least one day each week working remotely.

According to IWG, the mobile workforce has is being primarily driven by technological changes, globalisation and changes in workforce expectations.

“People from Seattle to Singapore, London to Lagos no longer need to spend so much time in a particular office,” said Mark Dixon, founder and CEO of IWG. ““We are entering the era of the mobile workforce and it is hugely exciting. Not just for individual employees, but for businesses too.”

The report found that many UAE businesses recognised a number of benefits to offering flexible working hours to their employees.

Of the UAE companies queried, for example, 91 percent identified business growth as a major benefit of having employees work remotely, 2 percent above the global average, while 97 said it improved competitiveness, 10 percent above the global average.

Additionally, many employees said that the ability to work remotely was now a key part of their expectations. Of those surveyed, 84 percent in the UAE said that flexible working hours helps retain top talent, while 44 percent said it improves job satisfactions.

“New technologies mean many of us can now work anytime, anywhere. The challenge for businesses is how to optimise this new landscape. Companies are realising the benefits of flexible working and its ability to increase productivity, job satisfaction and business performance,” said Ian Hallett, IWG group managing director and global head of brands and ventures.