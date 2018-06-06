Eid Al Fitr holiday likely to start on June 15, says IAC

International Astronomical Centre says moon crescent is forecast to be seen on evening on June 14, signalling the end of Ramadan

The International Astronomical Centre (IAC) said on Wednesday that Eid Al Fitr is expected to start on Friday June 15 in most Islamic countries, signalling the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The IAC said that on June 14 the moon crescent is likely be seen through a telescope from the east and southeast of Asia and Europe while it will be seen with the naked eye with difficulty from all Arab countries, except in the far west.

It added in a statement published by state news agency WAM that the crescent will rise on that day 54 minutes after sunset in Nouakchott, 49 minutes in Rabat, 46 minutes in Mogadishu, Khartoum, Tripoli and Algeria, 45 minutes in Djibouti and Tunisia, 44 minutes in Sanaa, 43 minutes in Cairo, 42 minutes in Riyadh, Amman and Jerusalem, 41 minutes in Beirut, Damascus, Manama and Abu Dhabi, and 40 minutes in Baghdad, Kuwait and Muscat.

