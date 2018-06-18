Fire damages three warehouses in Dubai

No casualties were reported in the blaze that took place on the second day of Eid

A fire accident on Saturday, the second day of Eid Al Fitr, damaged an entire cosmetics warehouse and partially ruined two others in Dubai’s Ras Al Khor industrial area.

The blaze, which broke out in a complex of eight warehouses at around 1pm, left no casualties, as civil defense teams said it was controlled in record time.

HE Major General Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, director general of the General Department of Civil Defense, said the fire and rescue teams, who rushed to the scene of the incident, had dealt with the event with professionalism.

He added that the accuracy of the civil defense units in Dubai is due to continuous training that plays an important role in the success of their tasks.

Al Matroushi said the civil defense units are ready to fulfil their duties round the clock, and were particularly increasing their efforts during blessed days such as Eid Al Fitr, to ensure the public spend their holidays safely.



(Images: @dcd997)