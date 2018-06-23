Uber to collect e-waste from 11 Dubai free zones

Dubai Science Park is one of Uber's partners for the e-waste collection programme.

Uber's two-day programme is supported by Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Science Park, and Averda, among other business parks in the emirate

Ride-hailing app giant, Uber, will launch a programme this month to collect electronic waste, or e-waste, from 11 free zones in Dubai.

Uber's partners in the programme, which will run on 20 and 21 June, include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, and Dubai Science Park.

Lebanon-headquartered waste management company, Averda, is also involved with the free-of-cost UberRecycle programme.

Other free zones from the city that are participating in the drive include Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai Studio City, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Outsource City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai Design District, and Dubai Wholesale City.

Uber's teams will reach collection spots following a request placed through its app. In a statement, Uber revealed it collected two tonnes of e-waste through the programme last year, calling on companies to help raise this number in 2018.

E-waste is a significant point of focus for the UAE's waste management community.

In January 2017, Sharjah-headquartered waste management company Bee'ah teamed up with three partners to develop an e-recycling facility in the emirate.

Bee'ah will be joined by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Gulf Islamic Investments (GII), and Attero Recycling India (AT-E) in the development of the project, which will be based within Bee'ah's waste management complex.

The venture has been named Attero-Tadwir-E, and with GII's support, it will implement integrated recycling, refurbishment, and refining facilities across the GCC, of which the one in Sharjah will be the first.