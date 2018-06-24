Uber to allow female drivers in Saudi Arabia to select preference for drivers

According to Uber, the feature is designed to allow women to take advantage of the economic opportunity that driving for Uber can provide, while at the same time being “being mindful of the cultural context.”

As women begin driving in Saudi Arabia for the first time, ride-hailing app Uber is planning to launch a new feature which allows female drivers to select a preference to be connected to women riders.

“The pilot reflects the local and significant cultural shift, preserves flexibility and will help Uber serve more people at this important time,” a statement from Uber noted.

The pilot will be rolled out in the fall and made available to all women drivers in the kingdom.

Uber research carried out in collaboration with Ipsos in February found that almost 31 percent of those surveyed said they were interested in making an income while driving, and that 74 percent of prospective women drivers interviewed would only be interested in driving other women.

“We are honoured to play a part in this historic moment for women in Saudi Arabia,” said Pierre Dimitri Gore-Coty, VP and head of operations for Uber EMEA.

“By empowering female entrepreneurs, Uber is proud to provide the same economic opportunities currently enjoyed by male drivers across the kingdom.”

Uber is also in the final stages of setting up a “women partner support centre” in Riyadh, which will serve as a fixed destination for questions and comments from female drivers and seeks to increase women’s participation in the workforce through access to affordable transportation.

As part of the campaign, Uber has pledged SAR 1 million ($266,656) and partnered with Al Nahda to financially support women hoping to obtain a driver’s licence.