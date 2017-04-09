Customs foils attempt to smuggle $1m to the UAE

Abu Dhabi Customs has thwarted an attempt to smuggle $1 million across the UAE-Saudi border.

Inspectors from the General Administration of Customs, Abu Dhabi, at Al Ghuwaifat Customs Centre foiled an attempt to smuggle the large sum on money, which was carried in the form Saudi Riyals.

The money was found in the possession of an Asian traveller entering the UAE through the land border, news agency WAM reported.

Inspectors, who became suspicious of the the truck when it arrived at the border, discovered SR3,750,000 hidden in the rear seat behind the driver, who had not disclosed that he was carrying the money.

A case was issued by customs inspectors and transferred to the concerned authorities to take all necessary legal actions.