DAFZA's sales revenue rises 7% in Q1 2017

Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA) reported a seven percent rise sales revenue as number of registered companies grew by 31 percent in the first three months of 2017 compared to same period last year.

The authority also claimed it has achieved 62 percent of its total annual sales target with the number of multinational companies jumping 16 percent.

Mohammed Al Zarooni, director general, DAFZA said: “The excellent results from first quarter 2017 reflects our positive outlook for the year. The growth that we are witnessing is attributed to our business model, efficient operational management, flexible yet highly efficient requirements for investments, and global market volatility.

“Our successful financial results reflect our commitment towards its efficient and value added role in driving the national economy, and we expect this growth to continue as a result of our strong operational and financial performances.”

In the first quarter, DAFZA completed roadshows in South Korea, India, Germany, and Italy.