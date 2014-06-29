Daily UAE Imsak and prayer times for Ramadan 2014

By Staff writer
  • June 29 2014 04:08
Courtesy of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department of the Dubai Government.

Weekday: Monday

Gregorian Calendar: July 14

Hijri Calendar: Ramadan 16

Imsak: 04:08

Fajr: 04:18

Sunrise: 05:38

Dhuhr: 12:29

Asr: 15:55

Maghrib (Sunset): 19:14

Isha: 20:44

 

Weekday: Tuesday

Gregorian Calendar: July 15

Hijri Calendar: Ramadan 17

Imsak: 04:08

Fajr: 04:18

Sunrise: 05:38

Dhuhr: 12:29

Asr: 15:56

Maghrib (Sunset): 19:14

Isha: 20:44

 

Weekday: Wednesday

Gregorian Calendar: July 16

Hijri Calendar: Ramadan 18

Imsak: 04:09

Fajr: 04:19

Sunrise: 05:39

Dhuhr: 12:29

Asr: 15:56

Maghrib (Sunset): 19:13

Isha: 20:43

 

Weekday: Thursday

Gregorian Calendar: July 17

Hijri Calendar: Ramadan 19

Imsak: 04:09

19 Fajr: 04:19

Sunrise: 05:39

Dhuhr: 12:29

Asr: 15:56

Maghrib (Sunset): 19:13

Isha: 20:43

 

Weekday: Friday

Gregorian Calendar: July 18

Hijri Calendar: Ramadan 20

Imsak: 04:10

Fajr: 04:20

Sunrise: 05:40

Dhuhr: 12:29

Asr: 15:56

Maghrib (Sunset): 19:13

Isha: 20:43

Posted by: Makes No Sense Tuesday, 1 July 2014 2:17 PM[UAE] - UAE

Can I just point out that working in Media City the authorities have deemed it sensible to close all the seating in the restaurant areas that were behind screens yesterday - forcing me to return to my office with my lunch and have to eat at my desk in front of my Muslim colleagues - something I never do the rest of the year!!!

