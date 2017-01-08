DAMAC Properties expects to maintain 25% dividend - CFO

Profit at DAMAC fell 23 percent to $773.23 million in the nine months to September

By Reuters
  • Sunday, 8 January 2017 7:08 PM

Dubai's DAMAC Properties expects to maintain its 25 percent cash dividend policy for 2016 despite profit declines in the first three quarters, its group chief financial officer said on Sunday.

The developer's board set a minimum 25 percent cash dividend target in 2014 for the following two years. The board followed the recommendation in 2015, however, is yet to announce a dividend for 2016.

"There is no reason to speculate we will not adhere to this," Adil Taqi told Reuters at DAMAC's headquarters in Dubai, adding that it would be unlikely to be more than the target and would require regulatory approval.

Profit at DAMAC, which is building a $6 billion golf complex with Donald Trump, fell 23 percent to 2.84 billion dirhams ($773.23 million) in the nine months to September, according to Reuters calculations.

Dubai's property market, where DAMAC's business is concentrated, has softened over the past two years as buyers became more cautious amid weaker oil prices and cuts to regional government spending.

The market is likely to move "sideways" in 2017 compared with 2016, when the company expects to reach around 7 billion dirhams in sales, Taqi said.

"I don't envisage huge growth."

The majority of buyers in 2017 will continue to be from the Gulf Arab region, wider Middle East and India, sales to Chinese investors look set to grow though Western Europe "might not be so important" due to a weak pound, he added.

DAMAC expects Dubai's market to rebound in the "second or third quarter of 2019" in the lead up to the Expo 2020 world's fair the emirate is set to host.

"I think this will be phenomenal for Dubai," Taqi said.

He also said DAMAC was considering its options for refinancing debt maturing over the next two years, including a $100 million sukuk in March, of which it has already paid off $25 million, and $650 million sukuk in 2019.

Related:

Stories

Dubai's Damac launches new homes inspired by London, LA

Trump stirs controversy with praise for Damac's Sajwani at NYE party

Damac's Sajwani wants to 'deepen business ties' with Trump Organisation

Dubai's Damac unveils new villas in Akoya Oxygen project

Damac to offer luxury car with apartment purchase

Companies

DAMAC Properties

Also in Real Estate

Dubai's Tamweel Tower unit owners' expect to move in by April – report

Dubai rent index 2017: Two-beds 14% cheaper in Marina, 30% costlier in Arjan

Also in UAE

Google appoints new MD for MENA business

Dubai's Network International appoints new CEO

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

1
Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

The mysterious inability of a $6bn mega-project on prime land...

9
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking