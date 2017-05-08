Damac says to open ultra-luxury Dubai hotel in June

Developer to launch Damac Maison Royale The Distinction in Dubai's Downtown district

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 8 May 2017 2:17 PM

Damac Properties has announced that it will open an ultra-luxury five-star hotel in Dubai's Downtown district in June.

The Damac Maison Royale The Distinction, to be operated by the developer's premium hotel operator, offers 305 keys over 52 floors.

The property features a choice of fully serviced deluxe rooms as well as one, two and three-bedroom suites that are complemented by a full kitchen, Damac said in a statement, adding that amenities also include a spa and health club. 

Niall McLoughlin, senior vice president, Damac Properties said: “Dubai has recently reached the 100,000-room mark and has been ranked ninth among the top 10 cities with the largest supply of hotel rooms in the world.

"There is no doubt that Dubai will go from strength to strength as the city continues to develop for the future and attract more tourists to meet the growing supply of hotels. Therefore, investments in the hospitality sector within strategic locations represent one of the cornerstones of this growth.”

Other features of the property include a kids club, 24-hour check-in, personalised services as well as a “no-tipping” policy.

