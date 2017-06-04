Dana Gas said to name advisers for $700 million of Islamic debt

The UAE-based energy producer is owed about $1 billion from Egypt and the self-governed Kurdish region in northern Iraq

By Bloomberg
  • Sunday, 4 June 2017 2:53 PM

Dana Gas named legal and financial advisers to assess options for about $700 million in Islamic bonds due in October, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Houlihan Lokey will serve as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs will provide legal counsel, according to the person, who asked not be identified because the matter is not public. None of the companies commented.

Dana Gas, which produces most of its energy in Egypt and Iraq, announced plans to restructure the debt in May, saying it needed to “focus on short to medium-term cash preservation.”

The UAE-based energy producer is owed about $1 billion from Egypt and the self-governed Kurdish region in northern Iraq. Dana Gas had about $298 million of cash on hand at the end of March.

“This restructuring may be easier than others because it’s clear what the issues are -- it’s the payments and receivables that the company is still trying to collect,” said Abdul Kadir Hussain, head of fixed income asset management at Arqaam Capital Ltd. in Dubai.

“It’s a liquidity issue, not an issue of solvency or business structure.”

Dana Gas said last month it would ask bondholders to accept changed terms on the debt, marking its second restructuring in five years. The company needs time “to realise its full value,” Dana Gas said at the time. The company previously restructured a $1 billion sukuk that was due at the end of October 2012.

Moelis & Co. is set to advise holders of the Islamic bonds, two people with knowledge of the matter said last month.

Related:

Stories

UAE's Dana Gas, partners seek $26.5bn damages from Iraqi Kurds

UAE's Dana Gas nearly doubles Q1 net profit

Going deep: Dana Gas CEO Dr Patrick Allman-Ward

Dana Gas sukuk drop as concern rises over looming maturity

Dana Gas revises 2016 results down to net loss of $88 million

Dana Gas says wins $121m court judgement in Kurdistan dispute

UAE's Dana Gas freezes Egypt investments over debts

Companies

Dana Gas

Also in Energy

Aramco said to raise crude pricing to Asia on increased demand

Canadian firm wins supply deal for Dubai's giant solar park

Also in UAE

Driving along Dubai's roads makes us ask if we are racists

Jeddah's new airport on track to start operations in Q1 2018

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Natural solution: Saudi's renewed plans meet growing energy demands

Natural solution: Saudi's renewed plans meet growing energy demands

Saudi Arabia has long toyed with the renewable energy sector...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

While oil producers continue to debate a reduction in output...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking