Dates announced for top Abu Dhabi golf tournament

Organisers of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary next year, have announced the event will run from January 15-18 next year at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.
Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi) and championship title sponsor HSBC have confirmed preparations are in full swing ahead of the milestone, which will reflect the event’s remarkable growth over the past decade.
This year’s event attracted over 63,000 fans to see Pablo Larrazábal seize the Falcon Trophy from under the noses of Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy, and a significant cut of the $2.7million prize purse - the richest in the region.
Since its inception, the championship has teed off every January at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, forming part of the Tour’s ‘Gulf Swing’, which also includes tournaments in Dubai and Qatar.
Earlier this year, the Abu Dhabi Championship was also billed, for the second year running, as the region’s best professional sporting event at the Middle East Sports Industry Awards (SPIA).
Golf in Abu Dhabi has created tailored packages to suit all types of players and itineraries, including packages for the 2015 Championship, which include a complimentary clinic with a world top 30 player. Visit www.golfinabudhabi.com for further championship package details.
