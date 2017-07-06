|Home
Notorious narcos kingpin Pablo Escobar has become a cultural icon – his story has been adapted countless times for the big and small screen.
But now there’s a rare opportunity to hear about his rise and fall first-hand from the DEA agents who captured him.
Javier Pena and Steve Murphy will offer exclusive insights into the life of Escobar at The Auditorium, Dubai Collage, on October 5 and 6 this year.
‘Capturing Pablo’ will talk about what is was like to hunt a man who would stop at nothing to protect his billion-dollar empire.
The best part is that there’s a Q&A session at the end, and we have so many questions… Important stuff like is it true that there are still hippos wandering around his old estate in Puerto Triunfo?
Commenting on the upcoming show, CEO of 117Live, Thomas Ovesen, said “We want to bring more unique, real-life and thrilling live shows to the region. Capturing Pablo throws light on what has been known as one of the most high-profile investigations in the world. For the first time in the UAE, fans and those inquisitive about the life of Pablo Escobar can hear first-hand from the Agents instrumental in the capture of the notorious criminal."
Platinum seating is AED350 and gold seating is AED275, http://117live.com
DEA agents who captured Pablo Escobar hosting an event in Dubai
Ask them everything you've always wanted to know
