Delayed $1.9bn Dubai Living Legends project to begin handover in December

Tanmiyat's newly appointed CEO, Eng. Muhammad Bin Odah, says that 'Living Legends', its major project in Dubailand is progressing at a rapid pace, and that it will hand over the first villas in December 2014.

According to the company, it has made "dramatic progress" on the $1.9bn (AED7bn) project, which it says is a reflection of the current robustness of the real-estate market in Dubai. The Saudi developer had launched Living Legends before the property crash and was meant to deliver parts of the development between 2008-2010. However, work remained at a standstill for years and only picked up again as the market improved.

Living Legends is an independent residential community with a golf course, a mall and landscaped gardens.

Bin Odah said: "The Living Legends project today is at an advanced stage and I am working very closely with the team to maintain the schedule and upgrade the quality and maximise our supply to meet the market demands as part of Tanmiyat's efforts to consolidate its leading position amongst real estate developers not only in Dubai but also in the region," Bin Odah said.

The company recently restructured operations with a view to boosting its share of Dubai’s real estate market.