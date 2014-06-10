Delayed $1.9bn Dubai Living Legends project to begin handover in December

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Tanmiyat's new CEO official said it has made "dramatic progress" on the Dubailand project
Tanmiyat's newly appointed CEO, Eng. Muhammad Bin Odah, says that 'Living Legends', its major project in Dubailand is progressing at a rapid pace, and that it will hand over the first villas in December 2014.
According to the company, it has made "dramatic progress" on the $1.9bn (AED7bn) project, which it says is a reflection of the current robustness of the real-estate market in Dubai. The Saudi developer had launched Living Legends before the property crash and was meant to deliver parts of the development between 2008-2010. However, work remained at a standstill for years and only picked up again as the market improved.
Living Legends is an independent residential community with a golf course, a mall and landscaped gardens.
Bin Odah said: "The Living Legends project today is at an advanced stage and I am working very closely with the team to maintain the schedule and upgrade the quality and maximise our supply to meet the market demands as part of Tanmiyat's efforts to consolidate its leading position amongst real estate developers not only in Dubai but also in the region," Bin Odah said.
The company recently restructured operations with a view to boosting its share of Dubai’s real estate market.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules