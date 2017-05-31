Delo 400 MGX SAE 15W-40 - latest premium diesel engine oil

At Caltex you can now use one single heavy duty diesel engine oil with equipment running on both ultra-low and higher sulphur diesel fuels

By Sponsored content
  • Wednesday, 31 May 2017 3:05 PM

Delo’s industry-leading lubricants have logged more than a million kilometres and countless hours providing superior protection to diesel engine parts so vehicles and equipments operate smoothly.

Caltex Delo 400 MGX has been thoroughly field tested in trucks using up to 2000 ppm diesel fuel sulfur levels to show its performance capability in neutralising harmful acids and retaining its alkalinity in extended-drain operations in both high and low-sulphur diesel fuel environments

At Caltex we aim to give you the confidence to safely push heavy duty diesel engines to go further while offering the performance and protection you need to maximise equipment reliability across fleets running on either ultra-low sulphur or higher sulphur diesel fuels.

At Caltex now you can use one single heavy duty diesel engine oil with equipment running on both ultra-low and higher sulphur diesel fuels, and with the peace of mind that Caltex Delo 400 MGX meets and exceeds extensive industry specifications and OEM approvals for a wide range of latest generation and older engines across your fleet.

This not only saves you money by reducing inventories but means that all equipment, from both previous generation to the very latest can benefit from the performance and protection ISOSYN Technology delivers to your business.

See the Caltex Delo 400 MGX Product Data Sheet

Using Caltex Delo 400 MGX with high performance ISOSYN Technology not only helps deliver maximum reliability, productivity and profitability from all the equipment in the business, but can contribute to the bottom line by reducing maintenance time and cost.

From enhanced equipment reliability and uptime, to extended drain and lower maintenance costs, to reduced lubricant inventories and cost, Caltex Delo 400 MGX is the choice for successful businesses!

Click to learn more about Caltex Delo 400 MGX and how it can deliver success to your business.

Related:

Stories

UAE petrol prices set to rise in May

Enoc opens emirate's first solar powered service station

Dubai's ENOC to build 10 new service stations in 2017

Dubai's ENOC says to build 54 service stations by 2020

Dubai's ENOC expands overseas jet fuel supplies, sells $40m per year

Also in Transport

Caltex Delo 400 MGX SAE 15W40 Testimonial EPPCO Distribution – Dubai

Qatar Airways adds helicopter option to new Nice flights

Also in UAE

UK expat in Dubai is first to get 3D-printed prosthetic leg

UAE firm wins naming rights to new Real Madrid stadium

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
The cost of the US laptop ban

The cost of the US laptop ban

Aviation analysts and airline bosses are warning of significant...

1
Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Couldn't a laptop with a bomb inside still pose a danger within...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
  • 2
    Fair and open skies for US and Gulf carriers

    That is the usual US3 PR response. If it were true, the ME3 would not be flying, so it is clearly not.
    But, let the US3 fly and compete with the ME3... more

    Wednesday, 31 May 2017 9:06 AM - james
  • 1
    Dubai Police invents drone to defuse bombs

    Bomb disposal robots have been around for awhile and are identified as drones. This would the the case of the first aerial drone.

    Drones refers... more

    Wednesday, 31 May 2017 9:05 AM - Bob Byggeren
  • 1
    Kuwait Airways appoints new CEO

    It was interesting to hear about a new CEO being appointed to Kuwait Airways. Wishing Mr. Al-Khuzam lots of luck but can’t help wondering if his ‘Transformation... more

    Wednesday, 31 May 2017 9:05 AM - Faisal Abdul Rahman
Read all user comments »
  • 19
    It's time for restaurants to stop shaming smokers

    Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.

    If your vehicle hits someone... more

    Thursday, 25 May 2017 12:47 PM - Elkhorn
  • 9
    Revealed: huge disparity in Dubai school fees

    I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... more

    Monday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
  • 5
    How Saudi Arabia blundered into OPEC oil cut

    Before Saudi Arabia's decision to move to unlimited production, analysts broadly thought break-even for shale was usd80. After the move, shale producers... more

    Tuesday, 30 May 2017 12:44 PM - Anastasios Dalgiannakis
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking