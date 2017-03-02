Dense fog in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah with rain likely, says Met

Dense fog was reported in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah on Thursday morning, with light rain expected, according to the UAE Met department.

The National Centre of Meteorology & Seismology (NCMS) warned of poor visibility less than 50 metres across most areas and external roads.

In a tweet, it said that the weather will remain partly cloudy with the cloud amount increasing over the island by night, which may be associated with some light rain.

“There will be light to moderate winds in general. Relative humidity will increase during night and early morning times especially over the western areas, with fog/mist possibility,” the weather bureau said.