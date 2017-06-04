Developer to build resort-style project for hospitality workers

Dubai developer wasl Asset Management Group has announced plans to build a project for hospitality workers ahead of Expo 2020.

The real estate management and development firm will build a project in Warsan that will comprise of 26 buildings in a resort-style lay out that will, according to wasl, be distinguished from other developments by the fact that it will provide hospitality employees with 3,866 residential units spread over a built-up area of 2.6 million square feet.

The units will be distributed between 3,380 shared rooms, 360 studio units and 126 one-bedroom units

Hesham Al Qassim, CEO of wasl Asset Management Group, said the development is part of the company’s strategic preparations for Expo 2020 and will deliver accommodation for hospitality staff working in one of the many new hotels being developed to meet the demands of Expo 2020.

“We have launched our Warsan project within the wider context of Expo 2020, which is fast approaching, and to fulfil our leadership’s vision of making Dubai the best city for living, working and visiting," said Al Qassim.

"Dubai is preparing itself to receive an estimated 25 million unique visitors by rejuvenating the city’s fabric and enhancing its hospitality offering, but we at wasl are also striving to cater to hotel staff by providing them with ample accommodation. This is of vital importance for the success of Expo 2020, and we are pleased to be addressing this segment of the market."

The Warsan project will feature a number of recreational facilities, including green lawns, swimming pools, a health club, and sports stadiums where hotel staff can play handball and basketball.

Infrastructure works are in progress and the project is due for completion in October 2020.

The announcement follows wasl’s launch of three mega hotel projects earlier this year – MGM, Mandarin Oriental and Hyatt Centric.

The MGM project will bring the MGM Grand and Bellagio hotels to Dubai, providing 1,000 rooms and hotel apartments and 10 private villas.

The Mandarin Oriental will include 257 guestrooms, suites and serviced apartments with views over Downtown Dubai, and Hyatt Centric will bring 217 rooms and 116 serviced apartments to The Palm Jumeirah.