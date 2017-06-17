Developer Ellington launches third project in Dubai

Ellington Properties, the Dubai-born design-led boutique property developer, has announced the launch of its third project.

The company said in a statement that Eaton Place in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) underlines its expansion, just a month after completing its first project – Belgravia, also in JVC.

Eaton Place offers studios and 1 and 2 bedroom residences overlooking a resort style pool courtyard, it added.

Robert Booth, managing director of Ellington Properties, said: “Jumeirah Village Circle is a highly sought-after residential destination for investors and home-owners, especially families who prefer an upmarket, design-led lifestyle.

"Following the handover of Belgravia, we are launching Eaton Place, another exclusive development that is defined by the highest standards of quality and aesthetics.

He added that the construction of Eaton Place is progressing, with homes to be handed over in mid-2018.

Ellington, which said it also plans to develop affordable rental units in the emirate by 2020, is behind other projects being built in Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Village Circle.