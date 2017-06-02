Developer hands over residential tower on Dubai-Sharjah border

Al Thuriah Properties says owners have begun to occupy the 300 apartments in Sahara Tower 4 ahead of schedule

By Staff writer
  Friday, 2 June 2017 12:59 AM

Al Thuriah Properties has announced it has completed handover of its 33-storey Sahara 4 Tower in Al Nahda on the border of Sharjah and Dubai ahead of schedule.

Freehold owners have begun to occupy the 300 apartments at the tower, which was developed at the cost of AED295 million.

Work on Sahara Tower 4, which consists of one, two, three and four bedroom units, began in April 2014 and all units were sold out within 18 months of launch.

Raymond Khouzami, CEO of Al Thuriah said: “The handover of Sahara Tower 4 is a major achievement for us. Sahara Tower 4 raises the bar for quality and affordability in the UAE property market.”

Sahara Tower 4 also offers a swimming pool and gymnasium, garden and lounge area as well as retail outlets and restaurants on the ground floors.

Al Thuriah’s Sahara Tower 4 is located in the Sahara Complex near Sahara Centre, positioned as the gateway to Sharjah.

With the handover of Sahara Tower 4, Al Thuriah has delivered about 4,500 homes and has a further 2,500 units at various stages of development.

