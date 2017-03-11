Developer launches phase 3 of Dubai affordable homes project

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
MAG 5 Property Development has announced the launch of MAG 5, the latest phase of MAG 5 Boulevard community
MAG 5 Property Development has announced the launch of MAG 5, the third phase of its MAG 5 Boulevard community in Dubai.
The developer said in a statement that MAG 5 has been released in response to "increasing investor demand for studios and both one and two bedroom apartments".
MAG 5 Boulevard is the second project developed by MAG 5 PD, and is its first in the Dubai South area.
Unit prices start at AED310,000 for studios, AED410,000 for one bedroom units and AED510,000 for two bedroom apartments, as the development is targeted towards those earning between AED15,000-30,000 a month, the statement said.
It added that the project will be developed in phases, with phase 1 and 2 due for completion in Q4 2018 and phase 3 to be handed over by Q2 2019.
Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG 5 PD, said: “We have witnessed huge demand at MAG 5 Boulevard since its launch, with Phase 1 and 2 being outstandingly popular.”
The MAG 5 project falls within the fully-gated AED800 million MAG 5 Boulevard residential community and will see the addition of 270 units to the community’s existing 13 buildings, resulting in a total of 1,442 residential units.
Al Gaddah added: “MAG 5 PD will be focusing its future efforts on luxury mid-range developments across the UAE, where they are in high demand. We aim to fill this gap in the real estate sector by offering high-quality, sustainable and affordable housing tailored to the needs and preferences of middle income earners.”
These unprincipled managers were under the impression that the watchdogs were in deep slumber when these managers were actually surrounded by these vigilant... moreThursday, 9 March 2017 8:19 AM - Patrick
I thought UAE, specially Dubai has some what better habits than neighboring countries in general.
One big issue I find is there is no training... more
Excellent. Now, if we can start to have people understand what those flashing indicators are for, and seat belts.... moreThursday, 9 March 2017 8:22 AM - Neil
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
4x4 let me guess. Nissan patrol or Land cruiser black windows. The same who drive into the back of your car on SZR and try to overtake everyone on the... moreWednesday, 1 March 2017 9:09 AM - savio
These unprincipled managers were under the impression that the watchdogs were in deep slumber when these managers were actually surrounded by these vigilant... moreThursday, 9 March 2017 8:19 AM - Patrick
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules