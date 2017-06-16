Developer reveals progress on $810m Dubai project

Dubai Investments Real Estate Company (DIRC) has announced the completion of preparation work including excavation and shoring works for the first phase of its AED3 billion ($810 million) Mirdif Hills project, currently under construction in Dubai.

The subsidiary of Dubai Investments said in a statement that the first phase of Mirdif Hills – the only freehold in Mirdif now – includes 1,054 apartments in its three components, Janayen Avenue, Nasayem Avenue and Al Multaqa Avenue.

Foundation works for Janayen and Nasayem Avenues are nearly 75 percent complete and ground floor slabs are under way, the developer said.

It added that the mixed-use project is expected to be fully completed by end of 2018.

The project offers a mix of residential, commercial and retail attractions spread across an area of 3.9 million square feet. These include studio, one, two, three-bedrooms and duplex apartments as well as a four-star hotel with 116 rooms, 128 serviced apartments and a 230-bed hospital.

Obaid Mohammed Al Salami, general manager of DIRC, said: “Mirdif Hills is a unique mixed-use development and Dubai Investments Real Estate Company is confident that it will be able to fulfill its commitment to deliver the project on time while meeting the highest quality standards.

“The demand for Mirdif Hills has been very encouraging – with end-users showing a lot of interest.”

DIRC said it has launched sales of the first component, Janayen Avenue and plans to launch sales of Nasayem Avenue shortly.