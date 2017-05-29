Developer says $348m Dubai project on track for 2018 opening

SKAI announces that it has completed 40% of Viceroy Dubai Jumeirah Village hotel and residences

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 29 May 2017 1:51 PM

SKAI, the Dubai-based real estate and hospitality group, has announced it has completed 40 percent of the construction of its AED1.28 billion ($348.4 million) Viceroy Dubai Jumeirah Village hotel and residences.

The development is on track to open as planned in 2018, the developer said in a statement.

China State Construction Engineering Corporation (Middle East), the project’s main contractor, has completed the structural works, partition and block walls, and MEP works up to level 19, it added.

A show wing, comprising a two-bedroom and one-bedroom apartment and two hotel rooms, is also now available to view. 

“Completing 40 percent of the Viceroy Dubai Jumeirah Village marks a significant milestone for us, and demonstrates our pledge to complete this project on time in spite of the fire last August. We have recovered much faster than expected and remain committed to opening in Q4 2018,” said Nabil Akiki, CEO of Real Estate Development, SKAI.

Once complete, the Viceroy Dubai Jumeirah Village will comprise 247 hotel rooms and suites, 221 one and two-bedroom hotel apartments and 33 four-bedroom hotel apartments all with private pools and jacuzzis.

The 60-storey tower will feature breathable architecture that allows sunlight to shine through the core of the tower and a vertical microclimate design with over half a million sq ft of flora, naturally helping maintain the temperature.

SKAI, which has now patented the design and registered as a trade mark in 186 countries, plans to replicate similar structures in other major gateway cities.

Related:

Stories

Dubai's SKAI to repay $300m loan before maturity, says CEO

SKAI's Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai set to open in March

Dubai’s SKAI plans third $272m hotel project near Expo2020 site

Dubai's SKAI to upgrade planned Jumeirah Village Circle hotel

Galleries
In pictures: Massive fire breaks out at Dubai's Jumeirah Village Circle

In pictures: Massive fire breaks out at Dubai's Jumeirah Village Circle

Also in Construction

US firm wins deal to oversee Dubai's District 7 project

UAE's midday break rules set to start on June 15

Also in UAE

UAE's mobile phone penetration rises to 228%

UAE Team Emirates boss happy with Giro d'Italia showing

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Railways are huge priority for the GCC

Railways are huge priority for the GCC

Rail has the potential to dramatically affect Gulf economies...

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

5
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking