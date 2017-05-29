Developer says $348m Dubai project on track for 2018 opening

SKAI, the Dubai-based real estate and hospitality group, has announced it has completed 40 percent of the construction of its AED1.28 billion ($348.4 million) Viceroy Dubai Jumeirah Village hotel and residences.

The development is on track to open as planned in 2018, the developer said in a statement.

China State Construction Engineering Corporation (Middle East), the project’s main contractor, has completed the structural works, partition and block walls, and MEP works up to level 19, it added.

A show wing, comprising a two-bedroom and one-bedroom apartment and two hotel rooms, is also now available to view.

“Completing 40 percent of the Viceroy Dubai Jumeirah Village marks a significant milestone for us, and demonstrates our pledge to complete this project on time in spite of the fire last August. We have recovered much faster than expected and remain committed to opening in Q4 2018,” said Nabil Akiki, CEO of Real Estate Development, SKAI.

Once complete, the Viceroy Dubai Jumeirah Village will comprise 247 hotel rooms and suites, 221 one and two-bedroom hotel apartments and 33 four-bedroom hotel apartments all with private pools and jacuzzis.

The 60-storey tower will feature breathable architecture that allows sunlight to shine through the core of the tower and a vertical microclimate design with over half a million sq ft of flora, naturally helping maintain the temperature.

SKAI, which has now patented the design and registered as a trade mark in 186 countries, plans to replicate similar structures in other major gateway cities.