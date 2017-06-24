Developer says 'The Edge' project now fully leased

Oracle, Snapchat and McGraw Hill among tenants in Dubai Internet City development

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 24 June 2017 10:38 AM

Boutique property developer, Sweid & Sweid, has announced the full leasing of its first development in Dubai Internet City, ‘The Edge’ within 10 months of project completion.

The 100,000 square foot office building is now home to global tech outfit Oracle, social media giant Snapchat, who made The Edge their Middle East headquarters, and American education publisher McGraw Hill.

The Edge comprises almost 9,300 square metres of gross floor area over seven storeys and has more than 8,300 sq m of underground parking space, one of the highest parking-to-office ratios in the area, said Maher Sweid, founder and managing partner of the Dubai-based firm.

“Since launching The Edge in 2014, interest in the development has been phenomenal," he said, adding: “Overall, Dubai Internet City is witnessing high occupancy levels as the tech industry continues to grow in prominence both here in the Middle East and from a global perspective therefore it came as little surprise that our prime, Grade A building has proven so popular."

Retail tenants at ‘The Edge’ occupy over 3,000 sq ft and include Costa, Just Salad and Classic Burger Joint.

Founded in 2006, Sweid & Sweid has previously delivered The 47th in Cairo, Egypt, an office block hosting SAP, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol Meyer Squibb, SABIC, Johnson Controls and Fujitsu.

