Developer wasl unveils plan to revamp older part of Dubai

wasl Topaz will feature 90 residential units for leasing in Umm Hurair
Dubai-based developer wasl properties has announced the launch of wasl Topaz in Umm Hurair, part of its strategy of revamping older parts of Dubai.
The development will feature 90 new residential units for leasing, ranging from one and two bedroom apartments to two and three bedroom apartments, the company said in a statement.
It added that wasl Topaz in an important addition to the Umm Hurair area, where it said demand for leased developments is high.
The new project will also include a swimming pool, separate gyms for men and women, and covered parking for residents while the ground floor will also feature shops.
wasl said the project reflects its ongoing strategy for redeveloping and reinvigorating older parts of Dubai.
Zainab Mohammed, chief property management and marketing officer at wasl properties, said: “wasl’s new development in Umm Hurair promises to significantly enhance the area’s appeal and provide ideal housing options for prospective tenants.
"This area has become a vital part of the city, due to its strategic location between the old and new Dubai, and wasl Topaz will meet the surging demand for quality housing in the area with its diversity of residential spaces, services and facilities."
Umm Hurair is close to Karama, Bur Dubai, Trade Center and Deira.
A subsidiary under wasl Asset Management Group, wasl properties manages a real estate portfolio of over 35,000 residential and commercial properties within Dubai.
