DEWA to invest $2.7bn in new substations

Work has already begun on new stations in Hassyan and at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority plans to build 97 new 132/11 kilovolt (kV) substations worth $2.7 billion (AED10bn over the next three years.
H E Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, said that the authority has already begun building new stations in Hassyan and at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, in addition to Jebel Ali and Al Aweer.
“The new projects will enhance the efficiency of our electricity transmission networks,” Al Tayer said.
Up until the end of last year, DEWA established a total of 222 132/11kV main substations, 16 of which were commissioned in 2016 at a total cost of $545 million (AED2bn), he added.
