DEWA says to double number of electric car chargers in Dubai

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
State utility firm to set up three different types of charging points including fast-chargers at fuel stations
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced plans to double the number of its electric vehicles charging stations to 200 across Dubai.
DEWA said in a statement it is setting up different types of charging stations, including fast-charging stations installed at petrol stations that take 20-40 minutes.
These stations have three different plugs, one with a capacity of 48 kilowatts (kW) for Alternating Current (AC), CHAdeMO plugs, and Combo plugs with a capacity of 50kW of Direct Current (DC).
Medium-charging stations installed at shopping malls, parks, and Dubai Government customer service centres take 2-4 hours and feature two plugs, each with a capacity of 22kW while wall-charging stations with a capacity of 22kW for AC will take 2-4 hours to charge.
Dubai Government has set cost of charging at 29 fils per kilowatt hour (kW/h).
DEWA launched the Green Charger initiative in April 2014 and the latest announcement represents phase 2. The move complements DEWA’s efforts to reduce air pollution and protect the environment from the impact of the transport sector in the emirate.
“Through this initiative, DEWA aims to encourage people to use sustainable transportation of hybrid and electric vehicles, to help reduce carbon emissions in the transport sector, which is the second highest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions in Dubai,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA.
The Supreme Council recently issued a directive for all government organisations that at least 2 percent of their vehicle purchases must be hybrid or electric vehicles from 2016 to 2020, increasing to 10 percent from 2021 to 2030.
@1 guy. Thank you for eagerly awaiting my remarks. The reality, which seems to escape you, and other commentators with tunnel vision, is that expats... moreThursday, 16 March 2017 12:28 PM - WHJ
Finally Credit Bureau, working to live up to its responsibility. Wish it was there in 2008. Nevertheless, better late then never. My doubt is, the data... moreTuesday, 14 March 2017 8:58 AM - Diya Pardasani
Well they are very American in one respect and that is the inane waffling about rainbows and superheroes. Please, you took an establish concept and executed... moreWednesday, 15 March 2017 11:25 AM - MT3
@1 guy. Thank you for eagerly awaiting my remarks. The reality, which seems to escape you, and other commentators with tunnel vision, is that expats... moreThursday, 16 March 2017 12:28 PM - WHJ
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
Finally Credit Bureau, working to live up to its responsibility. Wish it was there in 2008. Nevertheless, better late then never. My doubt is, the data... moreTuesday, 14 March 2017 8:58 AM - Diya Pardasani
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules