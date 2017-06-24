Deyaar inks deal to chase Chinese investors for Dubai projects

Dubai's Deyaar Development has signed an agreement with real estate marketing and consultancy company UC Forward, to run roadshows in China showcasing its properties to Chinese investors.

Based in Beijing, UC Forward is the only company offers services focus on Dubai real estate sales and marketing consultancy with a specialisation in the Chinese market, Deyaar said in a statement.

According to figures from the Dubai Land Department, Chinese investors contributed over AED10 billion ($2.7 billion) to Dubai’s real estate market the past four years.

Estimates showed that the Chinese population in Dubai has seen rapid growth by 53 percent over the last five years, and Chinese expats run at least 4,000 companies in the UAE.

UC Forward said it will organise roadshows in China for Deyaar, between June-December in Beijing, Shanghai, Shen Zhen, and Suzhou.

Nasser Amer, sales vice president, Deyaar, said: “With a strong understanding and in-depth knowledge of the Chinese market and its buyers’ preferences, in addition to having offices in both China and Dubai, UC Forward is the ideal partner for us to tap into the massive potential the market holds.

"We have had considerable interest from Chinese investors in our Dubai properties, and we are pleased to have UC Forward to properly showcase our portfolio of wide-ranging properties.”

Richard Huang, chairman of UC Forward, added: “The Chinese market has a strong interest in the UAE, and Dubai in particular represents an attractive holiday destination to the Chinese public. Given the existing demand for Deyaar’s property, we are confident that these roadshows will prove successful to both sides of the relationship.”