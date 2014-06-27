Deyaar sells US land plot, to reinvest in Dubai projects

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Dubai developer announces sale of near-6 acre plot of land in Houston, Texas
Deyaar Development, the second-largest development company listed with the Dubai Financial Market, has announced the sale of a 5.98 acre plot of land in Houston, Texas.
The developer did not disclose the value of the deal but added that it will reinvest the funds into expanding its project portfolio in Dubai.
Saeed Al Qatami, CEO, Deyaar Development, said: “The sale is in line with our overall strategy to direct our investments into developments particularly in Dubai and the GCC at large.
"Given the resurgence that the real estate market is witnessing, Deyaar will continue to evaluate opportunities in new markets that have the potential to add value to our existing investment portfolio.”
In April, Deyaar said its first-quarter net profit more than doubled, buoyed by an upswing in the emirate's real estate market.
Deyaar made a quarterly consolidated net profit of AED52.1 million ($14.2 million) compared to AED19.4 million in the corresponding period in 2013.
|0.612
|0.0
|0.0 (%)
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules