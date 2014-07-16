DIC to hosts course on radical innovation

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Dubai Internet City (DIC) to welcome professors of the world-renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Dubai is set to host a course on digital innovation, held by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
The course is believed to be the first of its type in the Middle East, helping to demonstrate the rapid growth of digital innovation in the region.
Hosted by Dubai Internet City, the two-day programme will take place from 4-5 August 4-5 at The Fairmont, The Palm, Dubai, and will give participants the opportunity to heighten their understanding of key technology trends applicable to the business world.
The course will be taught from a technology viewpoint, targeting technical leaders and executives in charge of product or company strategy to attend and receive a certificate of participation from MIT Professional Education.
Led by Dr Sanjay Sarma, professor of mechanical engineering and director of digital learning at MIT, the course is organised in partnership with Eruditus Executive Education, and will cover topics such as identifying new innovation products and businesses, devising corporate plans for innovation and new product generation, and understanding the processes of successfully setting up an IP strategy.
Commenting on the programme, Anna Schebsdat, regional director at Eruditus Executive Education, said: “The growth ambitions of companies in the Middle East are rapidly increasing.
“We expect growth to become even more innovation-dependent, with success coming to those companies taking advantage of innovative products, services, processes, and business models in order to gain a competitive advantage, stay at the forefront of change, and create new markets for their products and services.”
Applications to the course can be submitted at www.eruditus.com.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules