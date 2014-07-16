DIC to hosts course on radical innovation

Dubai is set to host a course on digital innovation, held by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The course is believed to be the first of its type in the Middle East, helping to demonstrate the rapid growth of digital innovation in the region.

Hosted by Dubai Internet City, the two-day programme will take place from 4-5 August 4-5 at The Fairmont, The Palm, Dubai, and will give participants the opportunity to heighten their understanding of key technology trends applicable to the business world.

The course will be taught from a technology viewpoint, targeting technical leaders and executives in charge of product or company strategy to attend and receive a certificate of participation from MIT Professional Education.

Led by Dr Sanjay Sarma, professor of mechanical engineering and director of digital learning at MIT, the course is organised in partnership with Eruditus Executive Education, and will cover topics such as identifying new innovation products and businesses, devising corporate plans for innovation and new product generation, and understanding the processes of successfully setting up an IP strategy.

Commenting on the programme, Anna Schebsdat, regional director at Eruditus Executive Education, said: “The growth ambitions of companies in the Middle East are rapidly increasing.

“We expect growth to become even more innovation-dependent, with success coming to those companies taking advantage of innovative products, services, processes, and business models in order to gain a competitive advantage, stay at the forefront of change, and create new markets for their products and services.”

Applications to the course can be submitted at www.eruditus.com.