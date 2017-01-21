DIFC Authority hires ex-Emaar Malls exec as new CFO

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Body overseeing Dubai International Financial Centre appoints Yazan Mohamad Al Nasser as chief financial officer
Yazan Mohamad Al Nasser has been appointed as the new chief financial officer for the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority, the body overseeing the financial hub in the city.
As CFO, he will be responsible for the formulation and review of key financial controls, business processes and management reporting, and the evaluation of commercial and investment opportunities.
A statement said the appointment comes at a key time with DIFC continuing to expand into new areas and sectors as part of its ambitious 2024 Strategy that will see DIFC triple in size over a ten year period.
Al Nasser previously worked with Emaar Malls, where as CFO he was responsible for a wide portfolio of shopping malls and community centres.
Al Nasser also served as senior staff at Majid Al Futtaim’s Internal Audit Department, as well as in the Audit and Oversight Office at the United Nations (UNRWA) in Vienna, Austria.
Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said: “Dubai International Financial Centre has raised the standards for excellence in the region’s financial industry. We are confident that Mr Al Nasser’s industry experience will support DIFC in the delivery of its 2024 Strategy."
Al Nasser added: “It is an honour to join DIFC at a key time as it continues the development of its properties portfolio to achieve its growth strategy. I am excited to be joining the organisation and tackling the challenges as well as seizing the opportunities that lie ahead in the achievement of our 2024 Strategy, while creating sustainable growth through a vibrant financial services cluster.”
there is no way on earth that sales will reach 70bn USD on this website. ever. moreMonday, 16 January 2017 7:55 AM - One Guy
This is a welcome addition.
However, in my experience the Careem Kids drivers all too often do not have the seat pre-installed upon arrival... more
Elderly out of touch clerics making rulings to potentially close (or severely restrict) cinemas and public singing to a population of 31 Million, 16 million... moreTuesday, 17 January 2017 1:08 PM - Fentoni
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
In many professional organizations, workload analysis is one of the most closely monitored metrics. There is nothing nebulous about workload analysis and... moreWednesday, 11 January 2017 1:10 PM - Srinivas R
there is no way on earth that sales will reach 70bn USD on this website. ever. moreMonday, 16 January 2017 7:55 AM - One Guy
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules