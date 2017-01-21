DIFC Authority hires ex-Emaar Malls exec as new CFO

Yazan Mohamad Al Nasser has been appointed as the new chief financial officer for the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority, the body overseeing the financial hub in the city.

As CFO, he will be responsible for the formulation and review of key financial controls, business processes and management reporting, and the evaluation of commercial and investment opportunities.

A statement said the appointment comes at a key time with DIFC continuing to expand into new areas and sectors as part of its ambitious 2024 Strategy that will see DIFC triple in size over a ten year period.

Al Nasser previously worked with Emaar Malls, where as CFO he was responsible for a wide portfolio of shopping malls and community centres.

Al Nasser also served as senior staff at Majid Al Futtaim’s Internal Audit Department, as well as in the Audit and Oversight Office at the United Nations (UNRWA) in Vienna, Austria.

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said: “Dubai International Financial Centre has raised the standards for excellence in the region’s financial industry. We are confident that Mr Al Nasser’s industry experience will support DIFC in the delivery of its 2024 Strategy."

Al Nasser added: “It is an honour to join DIFC at a key time as it continues the development of its properties portfolio to achieve its growth strategy. I am excited to be joining the organisation and tackling the challenges as well as seizing the opportunities that lie ahead in the achievement of our 2024 Strategy, while creating sustainable growth through a vibrant financial services cluster.”