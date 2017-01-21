DIFC Authority hires ex-Emaar Malls exec as new CFO

Body overseeing Dubai International Financial Centre appoints Yazan Mohamad Al Nasser as chief financial officer

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 21 January 2017 11:12 AM

Yazan Mohamad Al Nasser has been appointed as the new chief financial officer for the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority, the body overseeing the financial hub in the city.

As CFO, he will be responsible for the formulation and review of key financial controls, business processes and management reporting, and the evaluation of commercial and investment opportunities.

A statement said the appointment comes at a key time with DIFC continuing to expand into new areas and sectors as part of its ambitious 2024 Strategy that will see DIFC triple in size over a ten year period.

Al Nasser previously worked with Emaar Malls, where as CFO he was responsible for a wide portfolio of shopping malls and community centres.

Al Nasser also served as senior staff at Majid Al Futtaim’s Internal Audit Department, as well as in the Audit and Oversight Office at the United Nations (UNRWA) in Vienna, Austria.

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said: “Dubai International Financial Centre has raised the standards for excellence in the region’s financial industry. We are confident that Mr Al Nasser’s industry experience will support DIFC in the delivery of its 2024 Strategy."

Al Nasser added: “It is an honour to join DIFC at a key time as it continues the development of its properties portfolio to achieve its growth strategy. I am excited to be joining the organisation and tackling the challenges as well as seizing the opportunities that lie ahead in the achievement of our 2024 Strategy, while creating sustainable growth through a vibrant financial services cluster.”

Related:

Stories

Dubai's DIFC launches plan for MidEast's first FinTech accelerator

Dubai's DIFC sees workforce rise above 21,000 in H1

DIFC in dispute with Brookfield Multiplex over 'defects' in Gate Building

Some DIFC offices commanding rents 20% higher than Dubai average

Galleries
High-end business lunches in Dubai that won't break the bank

High-end business lunches in Dubai that won't break the bank

Companies

Dubai International Financial Centre

Also in Banking & Finance

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

Dubai Chamber sees 16,800 new members in 2016

Also in UAE

Dubai's DEWA invites bids for phase 4 of giant solar park

UAE named among global big hitters for attracting and retaining talent

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

It was the new bright spot for global investors, but widespread...

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking