DLD, Nasdaq Dubai sign MoU to facilitate real estate-related listings

The Dubai Land Department and Nasdaq Dubai have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will help real estate companies that are considering listing on the stock exchange.

The MoU will see the two entities collaborate in order to facilitate the listing of companies that are active in the real estate sector as well as real estate-related asset classes.

The agreement also includes a provision to streamline communications between Dubai Land Department and Nasdaq Dubai regarding administrative matters, which may provide useful support for entities that are considering listing or are already listed.

“We are delighted to announce this collaboration that is in line with our vision to position Dubai as the world’s premier real estate destination and a byword for innovation, trust and happiness,” said Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, director general of Dubai Land Department.

“Our work with Nasdaq Dubai will inevitably support the aspirations of the private sector, specifically those working in various real estate activities, who want to register a great presence in the market through being listed."

Hamed Ali, Nasdaq Dubai CEO said the MoU with the Dubai Land Department underscores its commitment to further enhancing the pre- and post-listing environment on behalf of issuers regarding real estate matters.

“As the exchange attracts more entities that are active in diverse business sectors, we are committed to maintaining a positive dialogue with a wide range of government organisations that are in contact with our listed businesses,” said Ali.

Nasdaq Dubai listings include a number of issuances by companies that have substantial interests in the real estate sector.