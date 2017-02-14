DLD, Nasdaq Dubai sign MoU to facilitate real estate-related listings

Agreement also includes streamlining communications on administrative matters that might help companies considering listing

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 14 February 2017 4:10 PM

The Dubai Land Department and Nasdaq Dubai have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will help real estate companies that are considering listing on the stock exchange.

The MoU will see the two entities collaborate in order to facilitate the listing of companies that are active in the real estate sector as well as real estate-related asset classes.

The agreement also includes a provision to streamline communications between Dubai Land Department and Nasdaq Dubai regarding administrative matters, which may provide useful support for entities that are considering listing or are already listed.

“We are delighted to announce this collaboration that is in line with our vision to position Dubai as the world’s premier real estate destination and a byword for innovation, trust and happiness,” said Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, director general of Dubai Land Department.

“Our work with Nasdaq Dubai will inevitably support the aspirations of the private sector, specifically those working in various real estate activities, who want to register a great presence in the market through being listed."

Hamed Ali, Nasdaq Dubai CEO said the MoU with the Dubai Land Department underscores its commitment to further enhancing the pre- and post-listing environment on behalf of issuers regarding real estate matters.

“As the exchange attracts more  entities that are active in diverse business sectors, we are committed to maintaining a positive dialogue with a wide range of government organisations that are in contact with our listed businesses,” said Ali.

Nasdaq Dubai listings include a number of issuances by companies that have substantial interests in the real estate sector.

Related:

Stories

UAE gets its first Sharia-compliant residential Reit

Buyers want more for their money, says Damac

Aldar Properties expects lower 2017 sales after flat Q4 profit

Property supply glut could give Dubai tenants upper hand in 2017

Planning ahead: Sobha Group founder PNC Menon

Dubai's Sobha Group rules out expansion in the GCC

Cityscape Abu Dhabi sees strong demand from developers

Companies

Dubai Land Department

NASDAQ Dubai

Also in Property

Dubai's Emaar says to reopen fire-hit Address hotel by year-end

Abu Dhabi residential rents forecast to fall further in Q1

Also in UAE

UAE plans to build 'miniature city' on Mars by 2117

UAE's Etisalat says 2016 net profit edges up by 1.9%

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

1
Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

The mysterious inability of a $6bn mega-project on prime land...

9
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking