Doha Festival City unveils outdoor trail, delays opening

Doha Festival City, which is due to open next month, has revealed its plans for a 3km outdoor leisure trail.

Visitors to the new shopping mall will have free access to the trail, which includes a running and walking path, as well as an adjacent cycling lane with technical trail features specifically designed for mountain bikes, a statement said.

The mall has postponed its opening date several times in recent months and was originally due to open last year, but doors are now expected to open on April 5.

Trevor Hill, general manager of Doha Festival City Mall said: “Not only we are committed to be a premier leisure and entertainment destination, we fully support the Qatar Government in its drive to promote healthier lifestyles amongst the community, which is evident in our unique indoor and outdoor facilities.”

The Outdoor Leisure Trail which surrounds Doha Festival City, caters for both running and cycling, and is designed with fun and fitness in mind, he said.

The mountain bike cycle track has a number of different route features and offers various surfaces with inbuilt gradients and obstacles to suit all abilities of mountain bikers and was designed by British company, Architrail.

The running track also has exercise stations along the route, allowing both casual and more serious runners to exercise and enjoy the green spaces being created as part of the project.

Hill added: "The entertainment offering has been designed to ensure there are numerous opportunities for physical activities, from the running track which features exercise stations, the bike trail, through to our ‘first-of-its-kind’ in Qatar, Snow Dunes theme park.

"We are excited to welcome our first visitors in April and to celebrate the best leisure facilities, retail mix and dining options, all with exceptional service."

Doha Festival City will feature a gross building area of 433,000 sq m, and will include the biggest mall in Qatar and one of the largest entertainment and retail developments in the Gulf.