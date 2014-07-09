DP World in legal action over Africa's largest container terminal

Djibouti gov't launches arbitration in London in a row over how the contract was awarded to Dubai firm

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 9 July 2014 11:51 AM
Image for illustrative purposes only.

Image for illustrative purposes only.

Djibouti said it had started legal action against DP World, seeking to rescind the Dubai-owned port operator's concession in Africa's largest container terminal in a row over how the contract was awarded.

"The resulting agreement unfairly favoured DP World," the government said in a statement, which questioned payments made in winning the concession in 2000.

DP World said it rejected Djibouti's allegations.

"We categorically reject the accusations and will vigorously defend our position during arbitration," a company spokesperson told Reuters by email. "We are disappointed that the government has chosen to take this action after working so closely with us as partners over the past 14 years."

DP World, which has a portfolio of about 65 terminals across six continents, owns one-third of Djibouti's Doraleh Container Terminal, the company's annual report says.

Following the collapse of negotiations with DP World, Djibouti launched arbitration proceedings in London.

DP World can run Doraleh while the case is pending. Neither side said when the case was likely to be resolved.

"We have invested significantly in Djibouti over those years and have been a major contributor to its economy and to its community," DP World said.

"It is surprising the accusations come from a government whose parliament ratified our concession."

A former French colony, Djibouti hosts a French military base and the only US military base in Africa. Its port is used by foreign navies policing the Gulf of Aden's shipping lanes, some of the busiest in the world, against pirates from Somalia, which borders the country to the south.

Doraleh is Africa's largest container terminal, the government said, while transport accounts for nearly a third of Djibouti's gross domestic product.

Related:

Stories

Dubai's DP World to price $1bn bond issue Thursday

Dubai's DP World opens $230m Brisbane terminal

Dubai's DP World inks deal for London distribution centre project

Dubai's DP World says volumes up 9.1% in Q1

DP World seeks 33.3% cut in price of debt facility

Also in Transport

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

UAE's Etihad inks codeshare deal with Montenegro Airlines

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking