Dragon Mart Doha to open on Friday

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Wednesday, 16 July 2014 11:05 AM
The first Dragon Mart shopping centre in Qatar has announced it will open on Friday, after a six-month delay.

Only 20 percent of the shops at the Chinese giant retail outlet will open in the first stage, with the remainder to begin sales by the end of the year, the company said.

The Qatari store is being operated in conjunction with Barwa Real Estate.

Dragon Mart was the first Chinese retailer in the Gulf, with its massive outlet in Dubai’s Festival City the largest trading centre for Chinese products outside mainland China.

It is being extended to double its size from the existing 1.2 kilometres, with more than 2,800 stores.

The outlet offers discounted products such as electronics, building materials, and household items.

Dragon Mart is one of about a dozen new shopping centres due to open in Doha.

Posted by: Hussein Wednesday, 16 July 2014 12:20 PM[UAE] - uae

Eh? Dragon Mart is nowhere near Festival City... It's in International City

