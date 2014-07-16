Dragon Mart Doha to open on Friday

|Home
The Chinese mega retailer, already massive in Dubai, says it will partially open in Doha after a six-month delay
The first Dragon Mart shopping centre in Qatar has announced it will open on Friday, after a six-month delay.
Only 20 percent of the shops at the Chinese giant retail outlet will open in the first stage, with the remainder to begin sales by the end of the year, the company said.
The Qatari store is being operated in conjunction with Barwa Real Estate.
Dragon Mart was the first Chinese retailer in the Gulf, with its massive outlet in Dubai’s Festival City the largest trading centre for Chinese products outside mainland China.
It is being extended to double its size from the existing 1.2 kilometres, with more than 2,800 stores.
The outlet offers discounted products such as electronics, building materials, and household items.
Dragon Mart is one of about a dozen new shopping centres due to open in Doha.
