Dubai, Abu Dhabi hotel fortunes poles apart in April

Hotels in neighbouring UAE cities witness big differences in revenue growth - STR

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 3 June 2017 10:36 AM
Hotel revPAR in Abu Dhabi slumped by 6.5 percent in April compared to the same month in 2016.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi hotels witnessed differing fortunes in April as revenues fluctuated widely between the neighbouring cities, according to new data.

STR analysts said revenue per available room (RevPAR) in Dubai rocketed by 17.6 percent while RevPAR in Abu Dhabi slumped by 6.5 percent compared to the same month in 2016.

Overall, hotels across the UAE posted positive results, with occupancy up by 7.2 percent to 83.5 percent, STR said, adding that average daily rates (ADR) increased by 6.3 percent.

STR analysts noted that UAE hotels experienced considerable uplift in transient demand during April, with significant growth seen in the Upscale and Upper Midscale classes.

In Kuwait, hotels posted their first monthly increase in ADR since July 2016, STR said, as rates rose 1.2 percent in April.

Occupancy levels rose by 16.2 percent to 69.5 percent while RevPAR soared by 17.6 percent.

STR analysts noted that daily results showed considerable year-over-year increases in occupancy during the first 10 days of the month as Saudi Arabia school holidays drove an increase in leisure travelers to Kuwait.

STR said that in Oman, hotels reported a 15.4 percent rise in occupancy to 68.1 percent, while ADR increased 5.7 percent and RevPAR rocketed by 22 percent compared to April 2016.

Analysts said the performance was boosted by the Oman Pediatric & Neonatal Conference in Muscat, adding that Oman’s RevPAR increased more than 40 percent each day during the event.

For the wider Middle East region, hotels saw occupancy rise by 7.3 percent to 75.7 percent, while ADR rose 2.8 percent to $176.60 and RevPAR increased by 10.3 percent to $133.75.

