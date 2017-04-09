Dubai, Abu Dhabi mooted as venue for Olympics 2024 vote

Lima's fate as the location for a meeting that will choose the 2024 Olympic Games hosts is expected to be decided on Wednesday, an International Olympic Committee (IOC) source said.

The IOC had looked set to decide on Friday whether to keep the flood-hit Peruvian capital for September's vote, but a conference call of the IOC Executive Board was cancelled, the source told AFP, not giving a reason.

"However, a decision is now expected on Wednesday," the source added, saying that possible alternatives to Lima were Doha, Abu Dhabi or Dubai.

Paris and Los Angeles are vying for the right to host the 2024 Games.

Flash floods and landslides hit parts of Lima last month and with the difficulties faced by Peruvian authorities the crucial IOC congress on September 13 to decide the winner "seems very threatened", another IOC source said on Thursday.

In its decision over Lima the IOC will take into account the report of Spanish Olympic Committee president Alejandro Blanco, who carried out an evaluation with local authorities in Peru.

But several other IOC sources believe that the 130th IOC session in Lima may not go ahead because of problems between Peru's national Olympic committee and the government as well as organisational hold-ups and the fallout from the recent floods.

Peru's Olympic committee chief Jose Quinones was banned from holding any public post for five years in 2016 because of irregularities in accounts he controlled.