Dubai airport baggage handler jailed for three months for stealing

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Kenyan employee also fined nearly $10 for taking Twix chocolate bars from bags
A baggage handler at Dubai International Airport has been jailed for three months and fined nearly $10 for stealing money and chocolate bars from passengers’ suitcases, it was reported.
The 26-year-old Kenyan employee was sentenced the Dubai Court of First Instance after he was caught on CCTV cameras removing AED7,500 ($2,041) in cash and a box of five Twix chocolate bars from bags, Dubai’s 7DAYS newspaper reported.
“I used to open the bags and stick my hand inside searching for anything,” the accused was quoted as saying.
“Once I was so hungry [I] stole Twix bars from a bag. I repeated it again with other bags,” he added.
The employee will be deported after he completes his jail sentence and was fined AED35 ($9.5), the cost of the five Twix bars he removed from a passenger’s bag.
Dubai International Airport employs nearly 60,000 staff.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules