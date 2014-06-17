Dubai airport baggage handler jailed for three months for stealing

Kenyan employee also fined nearly $10 for taking Twix chocolate bars from bags

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 17 June 2014 11:03 AM

A baggage handler at Dubai International Airport has been jailed for three months and fined nearly $10 for stealing money and chocolate bars from passengers’ suitcases, it was reported.

The 26-year-old Kenyan employee was sentenced the Dubai Court of First Instance after he was caught on CCTV cameras removing AED7,500 ($2,041) in cash and a box of five Twix chocolate bars from bags, Dubai’s 7DAYS newspaper reported.

“I used to open the bags and stick my hand inside searching for anything,” the accused was quoted as saying.

“Once I was so hungry [I] stole Twix bars from a bag. I repeated it again with other bags,” he added.

The employee will be deported after he completes his jail sentence and was fined AED35 ($9.5), the cost of the five Twix bars he removed from a passenger’s bag.

Dubai International Airport employs nearly 60,000 staff.

Posted by: Jimmy Roastbeef Tuesday, 17 June 2014 4:17 PM[UAE] - Uganda

Fantastic.
As draconian as it may seem, I applaud the authorities for taking such a stiff stance against theft. This criminal is blessed he didn't carry out this horrid of crimes in another Arab country.

