Dubai airport offers 'sleep pods' to travellers

Igloo pods cost $17 for one hour, while Yawn cabin is priced at $60 for two hours

By Parag Deulgaonkar
  • Wednesday, 31 May 2017 2:09 PM
Officials from Dubai Airports, OnGround Hospitality, and Collinson Group have a light moment at the inauguration of the Sleep N Fly Lounge at DXB.

Officials from Dubai Airports, OnGround Hospitality, and Collinson Group have a light moment at the inauguration of the Sleep N Fly Lounge at DXB.

Dubai Airports has introduced “sleep pods” at Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 3, it said on Wednesday.

The Scandinavian-designed sleep lounge, located close to Gate A1 in Concourse A, includes 20 “igloo sleep pods” and seven premium double cabins with pull-out children’s beds.

Pods and cabins can be reserved through www.sleep-n-fly.com and is open to members of priority pass and LoungeKey members. While Concourse A is dedicated to flights with Emirates and Qantas, the lounge is accessible to all passengers flying from, or transiting through DXB, the world’s number one airport in terms of international passenger traffic.

“The opening of ‘sleep-n-fly’ expands Dubai International's existing range of rest and relaxation options, and is the latest in a line of personalised and engaging products we are rolling out to cater to the evolving needs of global travellers,” Eugene Barry, executive vice president, Dubai Airports Commercial Group, said, in a statement.

Geoffrey Carrier, general manager, OnGround Hospitality, the operator of airport sleep lounges, added that they have now taken the unique concept to a new level at DXB after operating dedicated airport sleep lounges since 2013.

According to sleep-n-fly website, “Igloo” pods cost a minimum of $20 for one hour going up to $130 for 12 hours during night time, while the day-time package costs $17 for an hour and $130 for 12 hours.

However, “Yawn” cabin are priced as low as $74 for two hours under the night-time package, going up to $271 for 12 hours. The day-time package costs $60 for two hours and $271 for 12 hours.

Related:

Stories

Revealed: Dubai's plan to improve DXB traveller experience

VAT applicable on services at both Dubai Airports: CEO

Dubai Int'l retains status as world's third busiest airport

Dubai airports see big reduction in CO2 emissions in 2016

Dubai Airports cuts bus waiting time at DXB Terminal 2

Dubai Int'l T1 set to add 3,000-space car park to support passenger growth

World's largest VIP airport terminal opens in Dubai South

Galleries
In pictures: most luxurious airport lounges

In pictures: most luxurious airport lounges

Videos

'Little Planet' timelapse of Dubai International Airport

'Little Planet' timelapse of Dubai International Airport

Topics

Aviation

Companies

Dubai International Airport

Also in Transport

Caltex Delo 400 MGX SAE 15W40 Testimonial EPPCO Distribution – Dubai

Delo 400 MGX SAE 15W-40 - latest premium diesel engine oil

Also in UAE

UK expat in Dubai is first to get 3D-printed prosthetic leg

UAE firm wins naming rights to new Real Madrid stadium

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
The cost of the US laptop ban

The cost of the US laptop ban

Aviation analysts and airline bosses are warning of significant...

1
Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Couldn't a laptop with a bomb inside still pose a danger within...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
  • 2
    Fair and open skies for US and Gulf carriers

    That is the usual US3 PR response. If it were true, the ME3 would not be flying, so it is clearly not.
    But, let the US3 fly and compete with the ME3... more

    Wednesday, 31 May 2017 9:06 AM - james
  • 1
    Dubai Police invents drone to defuse bombs

    Bomb disposal robots have been around for awhile and are identified as drones. This would the the case of the first aerial drone.

    Drones refers... more

    Wednesday, 31 May 2017 9:05 AM - Bob Byggeren
  • 1
    Kuwait Airways appoints new CEO

    It was interesting to hear about a new CEO being appointed to Kuwait Airways. Wishing Mr. Al-Khuzam lots of luck but can’t help wondering if his ‘Transformation... more

    Wednesday, 31 May 2017 9:05 AM - Faisal Abdul Rahman
Read all user comments »
  • 19
    It's time for restaurants to stop shaming smokers

    Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.

    If your vehicle hits someone... more

    Thursday, 25 May 2017 12:47 PM - Elkhorn
  • 9
    Revealed: huge disparity in Dubai school fees

    I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... more

    Monday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
  • 5
    How Saudi Arabia blundered into OPEC oil cut

    Before Saudi Arabia's decision to move to unlimited production, analysts broadly thought break-even for shale was usd80. After the move, shale producers... more

    Tuesday, 30 May 2017 12:44 PM - Anastasios Dalgiannakis
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking