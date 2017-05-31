Dubai airport offers 'sleep pods' to travellers

|Home
Igloo pods cost $17 for one hour, while Yawn cabin is priced at $60 for two hours
Dubai Airports has introduced “sleep pods” at Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 3, it said on Wednesday.
The Scandinavian-designed sleep lounge, located close to Gate A1 in Concourse A, includes 20 “igloo sleep pods” and seven premium double cabins with pull-out children’s beds.
Pods and cabins can be reserved through www.sleep-n-fly.com and is open to members of priority pass and LoungeKey members. While Concourse A is dedicated to flights with Emirates and Qantas, the lounge is accessible to all passengers flying from, or transiting through DXB, the world’s number one airport in terms of international passenger traffic.
“The opening of ‘sleep-n-fly’ expands Dubai International's existing range of rest and relaxation options, and is the latest in a line of personalised and engaging products we are rolling out to cater to the evolving needs of global travellers,” Eugene Barry, executive vice president, Dubai Airports Commercial Group, said, in a statement.
Geoffrey Carrier, general manager, OnGround Hospitality, the operator of airport sleep lounges, added that they have now taken the unique concept to a new level at DXB after operating dedicated airport sleep lounges since 2013.
According to sleep-n-fly website, “Igloo” pods cost a minimum of $20 for one hour going up to $130 for 12 hours during night time, while the day-time package costs $17 for an hour and $130 for 12 hours.
However, “Yawn” cabin are priced as low as $74 for two hours under the night-time package, going up to $271 for 12 hours. The day-time package costs $60 for two hours and $271 for 12 hours.
