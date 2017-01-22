Dubai Airports to stage CATS for #musicDXB

|Home
As part of its Dubai Airports' ongoing #musicDXB initiative, passengers travelling through Dubai International will be treated to live performances from CATS the Musical.
Cast members from the musical, which is currently playing at Dubai Opera until January 28, will perform numbers from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s world-renowned musical on Wednesday this week.
The performers, which will include Joanna Ampil, who plays the iconic role of Grizabella, will put on a show on January 24, at 1 pm (B-Gates) and 2.15 pm (A-Gates) in Dubai International. Performers in the airport shows
Launched in November 2015, Dubai Airports’ concert series #musicDXB has created the world's largest stage, in which millions of global travellers are entertained through the universal language of music.
The #musicDXB team sources talent from around the world, from rising regional stars to major international acts, including Britain’s Got Talent finalist Jack Pack, X-Factor Arabia winner Hamza Hawsawi and Australian soul singer, Grace, who recorded her debut album with Quincy Jones.
