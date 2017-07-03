Dubai Airports 'working' to meet new US security directives

Dubai Airports, the operator of the world’s busiest passenger terminal - Dubai International Airport - has begun work to meet the new US government’s security measures to get the electronic devices ban lifted, it said on Monday.

In March, the US introduced a ban on carrying large electronic devices into the passenger cabins of aircraft flying from 10 airports including the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

On Sunday, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said the electronic devices ban has been lifted on all its flights between Abu Dhabi and the US following the successful validation of security measures at the US pre-clearance facility at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

In a statement sent to Arabian Business, a Dubai Airports spokesperson said: “Dubai Airports confirms that there have been no changes as yet to the restrictions placed on the carriage of personal electronic devices larger than a smartphone onboard aircraft by the Transport Security Administration for flights operating to the US.

“We have offered our full cooperation to work with regulatory officials, control authorities and Emirates airline to satisfy the US directive as quickly as possible but there are no timelines to announce at this point.”

Last week, the US government imposed broad new demands for increased airport security on flights to America from other countries in an attempt to combat the threat of terrorists hiding bombs in laptops.

The measures, which will apply to an average of 325,000 passengers a day flying to the US from 280 airports in 105 countries, will include enhanced screening of electronic devices, more thorough vetting of passengers, increased use of bomb-sniffing dogs and measures to mitigate the potential threat posed by insider attacks.