Dubai ambulance service adds Ford Mustangs to fleet

High-speed Lotus vehicles will be added to emergency service in Dubai in the coming days

By Neil Halligan
  • Friday, 27 June 2014 9:48 AM

Dubai ambulance service took delivery of the newest additions to its fleet, two Ford Mustang cars which will be used by first responders to get to emergencies quicker.

UAE news agency WAM reported that the cars will provide support to paramedic teams in delivering a rapid response service and will help in rescuing critical cases, especially in traffic accidents.

A high-speed Lotus will be added to Dubai Ambulance Co-operation’s fleet in the coming days.

“We hope that these cars will help in reaching our 2020 target of reaching patients within four minutes of receiving a call,” said Khalifa Bin Darai, executive director of the Co-operation.

The emirate’s ambulance service is currently working to reach heart patients within eight minutes of receiving an emergency call.

The Ford Mustangs, supplied by Al Tayer Motors, are expected to be the first vehicles deployed in critical situations so paramedics can provide first aid assistance until an ambulance crew arrives on site.

“This move is the beginning of a long-term cooperation between us and proactive government entities,” Tareq Al Tayer from Al Tayer group, told 7Days newspaper.

Posted by: MOSA Monday, 30 June 2014 9:04 AM[UAE] - UAE

Now one can pacify the injured by saying "Hey! Hold on buddy, MUSTANG is on the way"

