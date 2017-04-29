Dubai announces diversions for Route 2020 metro extension work

|Home
Roads and Transport Authority says it has mapped out a plan for traffic diversions to complete vital construction project
Dubai's transport authority has announced that it will start diversions on a section of Ibn Battuta Street to carry out work related to its Route 2020 project.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said one lane will be closed between Intersection 2 and 6. The diversion will remain in place until the vital project is completed.
Route 2020 extends about 15 kilometres from Nakheel Harbour and Tower Station on the Red Line. It will have seven stations, which includes five elevated stations and two underground stations.
Ridership is expected to hit 125,000 riders per day by 2020, and will increase to 275,000 riders per day by 2030.
Maitha bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic & Roads Agency, said: “RTA has mapped out a plan for traffic diversions required for Route 2020 Project, which would be implemented in phases covering all areas through which the route passes."
She called on motorists and road users to be attentive to traffic diversions, and comply with the directional signs for their safety and avoiding triggering congestion.
“Works in Route 2020 would be running 24/7 until the completion of the entire works of the project,” she added.
French firm Thales has been selected to upgrade and extend the signalling system on Dubai Metro's Red Line.
