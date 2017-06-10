Dubai appoints senior exec to manage city's museums

The newly established Dubai Museums Company, which is mandated with managing, overseeing and developing the emirate’s museum sector, has appointed a managing director.

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage, announced the appointment of Muna Faisal Al Gurg.

Prior to her appointment, Al Gurg served as a project manager for Dubai Culture and played a pivotal role in the launch of the Etihad Museum, which was developed collaboratively by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Culture.

In her new role, Al Gurg will manage all of the operations and activities of the Dubai Museums Company, which was established to support the authority’s mandate to make Dubai a regional and global focal point for diverse cultural exchange.

The new company will manage all Dubai Culture museums and also be responsible for concluding agreements between public and private bodies both locally and internationally, as well as organising cultural exhibitions, events, workshops, programmes, conferences, seminars and training courses related to the museum sector.

Saeed Al Nabouda, acting director general of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, said: “One of the most important roles of the new company is to raise awareness about the cultural and educational significance of landmarks. In order to support this objective and translate our mandates we have selected Muna Al Gurg as the new company’s managing director.

"Muna has extensive, specialised experience in the museum sector and has already led several successful projects, including her effective role in the launch of the Etihad Museum as a platform that encourages cultural exchange and educates Emirati youth about their history and heritage.”

In 2015, Al Gurg was appointed as a member of the board of trustees of the Museum of the Future in Dubai and she is currently working as part of the team developing the Al Shindagha Museum- a project being developed in cooperation with Dubai Municipality and the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM).

She is also a member of the team working on developing the Al Maktoum Hospital Museum – a first-of-its-kind tribute to Dubai’s earliest hospital.

Al Gurg said: “My role at the Dubai Museums Company will focus on developing our museum sector and raising awareness about Dubai and the UAE’s position on the global cultural tourism map.

"We will do our best to put all available resources towards enhancing visitor experiences in our museums by offering unique services and adopting the best global practices."

Dubai Culture manages over 17 heritage sites across Dubai, each of which showcases the essence and rich heritage of the city. Dubai Culture also manages the recently opened Etihad Museum, which tells the inspirational story of the 1971 Union Agreement.