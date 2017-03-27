Dubai awards $330m contracts to build key roads

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the award of two contracts worth AED1.2 billion ($330 million) to build key roads in the emirate.

The two contracts cover the 7th Interchange on Sheikh Zayed Road, as well as Al Yalayis and Al Asayel Roads, state news agency WAM reported.

It said the work will enhance the link between Sheikh Zayed Road and both Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road while also easing the traffic flow on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said construction work on the road and transport projects would start immediately.

"Such projects are prompted by Dubai’s sustained development, and the need to meet the requirements of growth and urban development and bring happiness to people. These are also part of the road projects approved for easing mobility and accessibility to the site of Expo 2020," he said.

The project will raise the capacity of Al Yalayis Road to almost 10,000 vehicles per hour per direction and will also cut short the transit time between the 7th Interchange on Sheikh Zayed Road and the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to as little as four minutes, he added.

The project for the 7th Interchange on Sheikh Zayed Road will cost about AED393 million and includes the construction of a four-lane bridge branching out of Al Yalayis Road into two bridges of two lanes each.

The RTA will also construct Al Asayel Road, which will extend 5km to link with JAFZA, Jumeirah Islands, and Emirates Hills.

The project includes increasing the number of lanes on Al Yalayis Road from three lanes in each direction to six lanes in each direction with a total capacity of about 10,000 vehicles per hour.

It also includes the construction of side roads with capacities ranging from three to six lanes in each direction to link adjacent intersections and ensure the movement of traffic from and to Al Asayel Road and First Al Khail Road. Two flyovers will be included while the Etihad Rail Project has been taken into consideration in the project planning.