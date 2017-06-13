Dubai banking giant appoints first female Emirati as CEO

Maryam Bahlooq is named CEO of Tanfeeth, a fully-owned subsidiary of Emirates NBD Group

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 13 June 2017 2:13 PM
Maryam Bahlooq, the new CEO of Tanfeeth.

Maryam Bahlooq, the new CEO of Tanfeeth.

The first female Emirati has been appointed as a CEO in the company that runs Dubai's biggest bank, it has been announced.

Emirates NBD has announced the appointment of Maryam Bahlooq as CEO of Tanfeeth, a fully-owned subsidiary of the Emirates NBD Group.

Tanfeeth was launched in 2011 as shared services organisation aiming to improve the group's customer service and operational efficiency. The company's name means "getting the job done" in Arabic.

Maryam Bahlooq was previously acting group head, Human Resources and headed the HR Business Partnership unit at Emirates NBD.

During her term, Maryam played a pivotal role in the people management aspect of the bank’s mergers and acquisitions, both local and international, a statement said.

The company also announced that acting CEO Steve Thompson has been appointed chief operating officer.

“Maryam’s experience and track record of guiding and motivating diverse groups to enhance business performance equips her well to lead Tanfeeth,” said Abdulla Qassem, group chief operating officer, Emirates NBD and chairman of Tanfeeth.

“Tanfeeth plays a crucial role within the Group and I am confident that with Maryam’s leadership, the team will continue to scale service excellence standards and deliver outstanding support across our business units and subsidiaries.

Bahlooq added: “I am honoured to lead Tanfeeth as we continue to support Emirates NBD Group’s growing needs, which include business units, subsidiaries and international operations. I am also delighted to be the first female UAE national to assume a CEO position within the Group and hope to inspire and mentor others like me to take on similar leadership roles.”

Related:

Stories

UAE bank revenues, lending up despite pressures

Dubai's Emirates NBD Q1 profit up 4% to $509m

Emirates NBD named the UAE's most valuable banking brand

Emirates NBD 'concerned' over links to Russian money laundering

Galleries
Dubai 100: the most influential people in the emirate

Dubai 100: the most influential people in the emirate

Companies

Emirates NBD

Also in Banking & Finance

UAE's Dana Gas plans profit rate cut on $700m sukuk

Credit Agricole said to plan part sale of $2.6bn Saudi Fransi stake

Also in UAE

Four Emiratis sentenced over terror group links

Sharjah unveils new campaign to boost summer tourism

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
First bank merger in 20 years sets Saudi Arabia up for more deals

First bank merger in 20 years sets Saudi Arabia up for more deals

Q&A look at what the planned merger of HSBC and RBS’s Saudi ventures...

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

With vast resources and more than half-a-billion people, the...

If Saudi future's so bright, why can't these banks find buyers?

If Saudi future's so bright, why can't these banks find buyers?

No big-name global banks eager to buy stakes in Saudi banks,...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking