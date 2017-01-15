Dubai-based bike rider Sam Sunderland wins Dakar Rally

Sunderland, on a KTM, beat Austrian team mate Matthias Walkner by 32 minutes after the final 64km competitive stage in Rio Cuarto, Argentina

By Reuters
  • Sunday, 15 January 2017 12:31 PM
Sam Sunderland of Great Britain and KTM celebrates victory at the finish of stage twelve of the 2017 Dakar Rally on January 14, 2017 in Rio Cuarto, Argentina. (Getty Images)

Sam Sunderland of Great Britain and KTM celebrates victory at the finish of stage twelve of the 2017 Dakar Rally on January 14, 2017 in Rio Cuarto, Argentina. (Getty Images)

Motorcycle rider Sam Sunderland became the first Briton to win the Dakar Rally in any category on Saturday while French veteran Stephane Peterhansel won the car crown for his 13th career title.

Dubai-based Sunderland, on a KTM, beat Austrian team mate Matthias Walkner by 32 minutes after the final 64km competitive stage in Rio Cuarto, Argentina.

He then rode 700km to the official finish in Buenos Aires, where he stood on top of the podium.

"Unbelievable. When I crossed the line I felt all the emotion hit me. The weight on my shoulders of the race over the last week, leading the rally has been really heavy," said Sunderland.

"It's the first Dakar I've ever finished and to finish first is an incredible feeling. I'm really lost for words.

"It's incredible to be the first Englishman. Hopefully we can create some English interest now, because so far they've not been reporting much, but I hope we can change that," he added.

Last year's motorcycle winner, Toby Price of Australia, retired with a broken leg on the fourth stage. Sunderland had pulled out with mechanical problems in his two previous attempts in 2012 and 2014.

Defending champion Peterhansel, who has won the Dakar six times on bikes and now seven times in cars, beat Peugeot team mate and compatriot Sebastien Loeb by five minutes.

Cyril Despres completed a one-two-three for the manufacturer.

"There were, in all, seven or eight drivers with a shot at victory. Halfway through the race there were only four left, and by the final week it was just Sebastien and me," said Peterhansel.

"Yesterday, it was decided by a flat tyre, and that was probably the turning point in this Dakar," added the champion, who thanked Peugeot for letting their drivers race without team orders.

Loeb, a nine times world rally champion, indicated he would be back for more.

"I don't think I'm going to race in as many editions of the Dakar as Peterhansel, but my aim is to win it someday: we'll have to keep on trying." he said.

Russian Sergey Karyakin won the quad bikes category and compatriot Eduard Nikolaev the trucks title with Kamaz.

The Dakar Rally began in 1978 as a race from Paris across the Sahara to the Senegalese capital but switched to South America in 2009 for security reasons.

This year's race started in Paraguay and also went through Bolivia.

Related:

Stories

Abu Dhabi's Man City charged by FA over anti-doping rules

Bahrain's Sheikh Salman predicts World Cup expansion will see positive impact in region

Ethiopian legend Bekele confirmed for Dubai Marathon

Andy Murray to headline 2017 Dubai Duty Free tennis championships

Tiger Woods says to compete in Dubai Desert Classic in February

Galleries
In pictures: Dakar Rally 2017 in Paraguay

In pictures: Dakar Rally 2017 in Paraguay

Also in Sport

In pictures: Hankook 24 Hours Dubai Race at Dubai Autodrome

In pictures: HH President of the UAE Polo Cup 2017 at the Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club in Abu Dhabi

Also in UAE

In pictures: Dubai World Cup Carnival second meeting at Meydan

In pictures: Emirates Hockey League at Dubai Ice Rink

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Competitors at a world cycling competition in Qatar may have...

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Oil-rich Bahrain has been luring poor but talented young runners...

3
Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Kuwait’s recent re-suspension from the International Olympic...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking